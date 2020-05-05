Iran exports 1st COVID19 serology kits consignment to Germany

Speaking to IRNA, Commercial Manager of ‘Pishtaz Teb Diagnostics Company’ Yasha Farrokhzad said over the last month and due to the outbreak of coronavirus and need to diagnostic kits the company could produce COVID19 serology diagnostic kits with the highest quality and received related permissions from Pasteur Institute of Iran.

He added that the company is able to produce one million tests per day.

Over 60 countries like Germany, Turkey, Poland, and some countries in South America and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have so far requested the product, he noted.

Farrokhzad said that the next shipment will be sent to Turkey.

Elaborating on the advantages of the Iranian-made kits, he said they are even cheaper than the cheapest foreign version.

Iranian official reiterated that the company has certification authority (CA) of Europe and now produces 56 kinds of serology kits in 9 panels.

