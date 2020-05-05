Iran donates 10,000 protective face masks to Herat, Afghanistan

According to Iran’s consulate in Herat, in line with its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Iranian government donated 10,000 protective masks to Herat health office.

The Iranian masks which were produced by Hami Company were delivered by Iranian deputy consul general in Herat Ali Akbar Baba.

Iran had sent its first consignment including 5,000 COVID19 test kits to Afghanistan last week.

Earlier, on April 29, Iranian Defense Ministry in a ceremony donated special medical and health supplies to Afghanistan to fight coronavirus epidemic.

Afghanistan Ambassador to Iran Lival thanked Iranian Defense Ministry, saying Iran has always stood by people of Afghanistan.

Humanistic behavior of countries indicated the depth of relations and friendship, he added.

Referring to Iranian armed forces as an honor for the Islamic World, Afghan diplomat hailed their capability to produce medical items.

