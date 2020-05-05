Afghan official urges Iran to help regulate transport of goods

During the meeting both sides discussed transit of goods to Central Asia through Afghanistan and Iranian trade ties with Afghanistan.

Hashemi called for adopting new measures to develop trade cooperation between two countries.

He noted that trade and transport of goods are effective to create job opportunities and that commercial facilities will be useful for both Iran and Afghanistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Afghan official underlined the importance of making joint efforts by neighboring states in time of coronavirus and taking advantage of any opportunity in line with both countries’ interests.

He expressed readiness for developing transportation between Iran and Afghanistan through ‘TIR Convention’, saying every month 15-40 trucks carry Iranian commercial goods through Afghanistan to Central Asian states.

The Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets is a multilateral treaty that was concluded at Geneva on 14 November 1975 to simplify and harmonize the administrative formalities of international road transport.

Iranian and Afghan officials underscored taking advantage of Chabahar Port for transportation and described it as an important port for Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

Hashemi said that a dried fruit consignment will be sent from Afghanistan to India through Chabahar Port soon and called for Iran’s cooperation for transiting the shipment.

Meanwhile, Javanmard Ghassab thanked Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment for its cooperation to hold joint commercial exhibition in Kabul, saying Iran will try to use trade capacities with Afghanistan.

He underlined developing bilateral trade between Iran and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, which is located between Iran and Central Asia, can play an important role in connecting Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, to Chabahar Port and boosting trade.

