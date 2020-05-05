Religious sites reopen in 132 Iranian cities as officials ease lockdown

Speaking to IRNA, Norouzpour said that easing of restrictions follows improvements of health conditions in these cities.

Religious sites had been closed since two months ago following the outbreak of the pandemic in Iran.

Norouzpour, however, noted that although the religious sites are open, the visitors need to observe health protocols.

He said that people can visit religious sites while practicing social distancing protocols.

People who go to religious sites should take with them everything they may need such as their own prayer books and Qurans to read, the official said.

All the visitors’ health conditions will be tested and anyone diagnosed to be contracted COVID-19, will undergo medical treatments, he added.

