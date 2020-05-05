Badiozzaman Forouzanfar; Master of Persian literature

Professor Badiozzaman Forouzanfar was born on 12 July 1904 in Boshruyeh of Ferdows County and passed away on May 6, 1970.

His father was a great figure of Boshruyeh and a renowned poet of the Constitutional Period, and this led to the son’s pursuit of scholarly education first in his hometown and later in Sepahsalar School of Tehran.

He was a scholar of Persian literature, culture and linguistics and a peerless expert on Mawlana Jalaleddin Rumi and was granted a Doctorate of Philosophy by the jury of the University of Tehran headed by Ali-Akbar Dehkhoda for his research on the life and works of Rumi.

Forouzanfar then started teaching at the University of Tehran and in the meantime was a prolific researcher, member of the Senate, and director of the Royal Library.

The Badiozzaman Forouzanfar Foundation was formed about half a century after his death in 2012 as a non-governmental organ to conduct a literary festival in commemoration of his high stance and scholarly achievements. A year later the foundation managed to establish the Badiozzaman Forouzanfar Award to laud young researchers and promote the research culture in Iran whose first issue was successfully held in December 2013.

Badiozaman Zaman Forouzanfar is one of the most prominent and great masters of Persian language and literature and mystical texts. Forouzanfar's greatness and high position have various reasons. One of them is his writings, all of which are the result of years of study and research in various texts.

He was a distinguished professor of literature at Tehran University. Critical edition of Diwan e Shams (in 10 volumes) by Forouzanfar is the best edition of the book available to date. The first critical edition of Fihi ma fihi has been also done by B. Forouzanfar, which is now well known in the West thanks to the selective translation of A. J. Arberry.

