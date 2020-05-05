May 5, 2020, 12:11 PM
Iran taekwondo fighter ranks 3rd in world

Rasht, May 5, IRNA – Iranian taekwondoka Mahdi Pour Rahnama in the weight category of – 75kg with 84/191 points is standing on the third position in the world.

Speaking to IRNA, Head of Gilan Taekwondo committee Mohsen Setorgi said International Taekwondo Federation released its latest ranking list and Mahdi Pour ranked third.

He added that Mahmoud Jafarzadeh and Alireza Bakht also stood on 14th and 47th positions.

Pour Rahnama had earlier received 2020 Olympic quota, he added.

He also grabbed gold medal in 2019 paratekwondo, 2019 Asian championships, world paratekwondo in the UK, South America world championship, Russian world championships, Asian competitions in Taipei, Asian parataekwondo in South Korea and Asian competitions in Philippines.  

