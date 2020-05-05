Int’l Midwives Day, a chance to appreciate medical staff

International Day of the Midwives was first celebrated May 5th 1991, and has since been observed in over 50 nations around the world.

The idea of having a day to recognize and honor midwives came out of the 1987 International Confederation of Midwives conference in the Netherlands.

One of the best ways to mark the International Day of the Midwives is learning about the role of midwifery.

Sending a congratulation message or a postal card would be an initiative to appreciate their efforts if we are in touch with them.

Midwives in Iran had significant role in taking care of pregnant mothers who were infected with COVID-19 and preventing its communication to babies.

Nurses and midwives who play an important role in providing health services once again proved that they are committed and created an epic in helping the world fight against COVID19 pandemic.

In Iran we also observed unbelievable scenes of sacrifice.

Some nurses and doctors were not even able to see their families since the beginning of the outbreak in Iran and some others were unfortunately killed.

We also saw that some nurses went beyond their responsibilities and played the part of patients’ family members.

They tried hard to make patients happy and bring hope for them.

In its earlier report, WHO acknowledged the critical role that medical personnel play in keeping the world healthy and called on the world leaders to invest in nurses and midwives as part of their commitment to health for all.

Nurses are the backbone of any health system. Today, many nurses find themselves on the front-line in the battle against Covid-19, said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director- General.

Even the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said that all men and women are indebted to midwives and they have always been endeared by the public.

President Hassan Rouhani also hailed round-clock efforts of the medical and treatment personnel, saying that doctors and nurses are at the forefront of battling coronavirus.

According to International Day of the Midwife 2020 website, the theme for International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) 2020 is Midwives with women: celebrate, demonstrate, mobilize, unite – our time is NOW!

Thanks to the outbreak of COVID19, ICM tends to know if its member associations and midwives everywhere are able to mark the event without large gatherings or in-person events.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish