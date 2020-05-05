Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 5

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani raps US for ‘anti-human rights’ actions amid virus outbreak

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday the United States’ “anti-human rights” measures against Iran have hampered country’s efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

- Iran to ‘decisively’ counter potential arms ban extension

Iran on Monday vowed to give a “decisive response” to a potential extension of an arms embargo against the country that is legally bound to expire under its nuclear agreement with world powers.

- Minister: Iran outdoing world powers in fight against coronavirus

Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki said the country has outperformed the most powerful countries in tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic despite financial problems.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Nasrallah: Germany aims to satisfy Israel, U.S.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said Monday that Germany’s decision to ban all activities of the Lebanese party in the country was a political decision to please Israel and the United States.

- Video: U.S. helicopter transfers Daesh terrorists to Iraq

A video has been posted on social media showing members of the Daesh terrorist group being transferred from Syria to Iraq.

- Iranian goalkeeper Mazaheri nominated for Best ACL2016 Team

Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri from Iran has been nominated as the best goalkeeper of the AFC Champions League 2016.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “The Silhouettes” honored at Visions du Réel festival

“The Silhouettes”, a co-production between Iran the Philippines, has received an honorable mention at the Visions du Réel, an international film festival organized in Nyon, Switzerland, the organizers have announced.

- Experts unanimous on appointing Iranian coach for volleyball team

In a meeting held in Tehran’s Olympic Academy, the most experts were unanimous on appointing an Iranian coach for Iran National Volleyball Team.

- Rouhani says U.S. acts impeding Iran’s fight against coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the United States’ actions, which are against human rights, have impeded Iran’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stock rally on hold

The Tehran bourse opened Monday amid sell-off pressure in early hours of trading as investors rushed to sell to save gains from previous rallies.

- Corona infections up 25% in Iran

Overnight cases of the novel coronavirus rose by 25% to over 1,220 in Iran as of Monday and the daily death rate surged by 57%, health officials announced.

- Right to free arms trade

Iran has announced to the 2015 nuclear deal parties that the lifting of the United Nations’ arms embargo is not a right to be given up by the Islamic Republic, a top diplomat said.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish