Iranians residing in Qatar to return home amid coronavirus outbreak

In a statement late on Monday, the embassy announced that the two flights of Iran Air will return compatriots from Doha to Shiraz on Friday, May 8 and Friday, May 15.

The statement added that compatriots who are interested to return home can apply for the tickets at Iran Air offices in Qatar so that if the required number is reached, a new flight to the country will be operated.

Earlier, Iran Air announced that the first flight will depart from Doha Airport at 9:40 a.m. local time on Friday, May 8, and will land at 12:30 a.m. at Shiraz International Airport.

The second flight will be operated from Doha Airport at 9:40 a.m. local time on May 15 and will land at 12:30 at Shiraz International Airport.

