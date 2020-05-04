Official: Good neighborliness strengthens Iran, Turkey ties

He also stressed that the two countries should increase cooperation in the face of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Vaezi in a telephone talk with Turkish Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan late on Monday stressed the need for implementing agreements made during the meeting of the two countries' high-ranking officials and decisions by the two countries joint economic commission.

He also urged deepening trade and economic relations between Iran and Turkey as two friendly and neighboring states.

Referring to the impacts of coronavirus on the regional and global economy, Vaezi underlined the necessity for resuming border exchanges and road transportation while observing all health guidelines with the aim of promoting trade relations.

Noting that expansion of rail cooperation will lead to a prosperity and development of trade between the two countries, Vaezi said that both sides are considering an increase in more goods in the preferential trade agreement.

The official hailed Iranian physicians and knowledge-based companies and medical and scientific center's valuable achievements in the face of coronavirus, voicing readiness for sharing experiences with Turkey in the field.

