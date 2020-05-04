Iran, Turkmenistan seeking to resolve transit problems

Addressing a meeting of Trade Commission of Mashad Chamber of Commerce, he added that based on the recent conversation between President Hassan Rouhani and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the two countries were scheduled to hold talks at the ministerial level.

While strict laws in Turkmenistan have made trade exchanges very difficult, the country has taken restrictive measures to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus since February, he said, noting that the air, land and rail borders of Turkmenistan with the surrounding countries are tightly controlled and even closed in some cases.

Commenting on the results of Iran's follow-ups to remove obstacles and problems facing transit between the two countries, Arbab Khales said that during the recent meetings, the two countries' officials made suggestions and further measures were taken at Inche-Borun border to create disinfection tunnels as part of measures to fight coronavirus.

It was also agreed during talks that nine Turkmen border crossings would be opened, of which three belongs to Iran, he said.

Referring to Turkmenistan approach based on collaboration with Iran, the ambassador said that Iran's northern neighbor has always favored development of bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of transit and energy.

"Turkmen officials are trying to gain access to the Persian Gulf through Iran, so we hope that Turkmenistan's approach in future will help create good reforms in the field of transit with that country and other countries in the Central Asian region," Arbab Khales said.

