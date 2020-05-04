Iran stresses implementation of economic pacts with Turkey

In a telephone talk with Turkish Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan late on Monday, he also urged deepening trade and economic relations between Iran and Turkey as two friendly and neighboring states.

Referring to the impacts of coronavirus on the regional and global economy, Vaezi underlined the necessity for resuming border exchanges and road transportation while observing all health guidelines with the aim of promoting trade relations.

Noting that expansion of rail cooperation will lead to a prosperity and development of trade between the two countries, Vaezi said that both sides are considering an increase in more goods in the preferential trade agreement.

The official hailed Iranian physicians and knowledge-based companies and medical and scientific center's valuable achievements in the face of coronavirus, voicing readiness for sharing experiences with Turkey in the field.

Turkish trade minister, for her part, underlined the need for resuming trade and economic relations under the current economic condition caused by COVID-19 in all countries, saying that trade with Iran is underway via rail and efforts are underway to increase it.

Trade exchanges via road will also be resumed while observing health protocols, she said.

Voicing Turkey's readiness for enhancing ties with Iran, especially in the fields of trade and economy, she said, "We are ready for cooperation with Iran and hope that implementation of earlier agreements would help promote mutual cooperation."

She also hailed Iran's performance in the face of coronavirus, saying that her country is interested to use Iran's experiences in the field.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish