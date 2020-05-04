US invocation of UNSCR2231 a travesty, says diplomat

Esmaeil Baqaei Hamaneh wrote in a tweet: "#US' invocation of #UNSCR2231 is a travesty, flouting a fundamental principle governing international relations."

He reminded of a verdict by the International Court of Justice in 1971 saying: "...a party which disowns or doesn't fulfill its own obligations cannot be recognized as retaining the rights which it claims to derive from the relationship."

Baqaei went on to say: "#US must be held to account and bear responsibility, not to be APPEASEMBOLDENED, for its bullying behavior and recurring pattern of wrongful (ab)use of the #UNSC & manipulation of its decisions."

The Iranian diplomat also attached to his tweet a part of the US State Department's Brian Hook's interview in which he admitted that Washington can no longer use the snapback mechanism in the resolution since it is no longer in the JCPOA.

Lifting arms embargo on Iran from October 2020 have been enshrined by the JCPOA that took effect from January 2015.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently claimed that the US is still a participant to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran’s arms embargo based on the Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have stressed that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

