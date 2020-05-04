Online Persian Language, Iranian studies meetings started in Kazakhstan

Orang Izadi of Allameh Tabatabaee University has been invited to al-Farabi Kazakh National University to teach the online courses.

The course will be taken by professors and students of al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages, and Kazakh State Women's Pedagogical University.

The online courses will include history and grammar of Persian, contemporary grammar of Persian, historical grammar of Persian, Iranian Languages, Old Persian, ancient cuneiform, Middle Persian, and stories of Bijan and Manijeh, as well as Rostam and Sohrab from Shahnameh.

According to the statistics of Saadi Foundation, there are 340 Persian Language Departments with 300 professors and 20,000 students in 61 countries.

Kazakhstan has four Persian Language departments.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish