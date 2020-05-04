Detained Iranian scientist being treated for coronavirus in US

Hossein Salar-Amoli told IRNA that Iran’s representative office in New York is pursuing measures to release Asgari.

Salar-Amoli said that last week heads of five big Iranian universities wrote a letter to 250 international universities about Asgari’s detention and other oppressions that the US practices against Iranians, hoping that the move will work.

Regarding the current condition of Asgari, he said that no reliable information has reached Iran.

He added that Asgari is not the only Iranian in the US prisons and the elite communities should make a move for them.

Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Mansour Gholami had earlier said that there are several Iranian scientists being controlled with electronic handcuffs in the US and Canada.

Asgari is a professor of metallurgy at Sharif University, Tehran, who was detained in the US and has been kept in Alexandria prison since March 10 though he suffers from acute respiratory disease.

He was charged with stealing the US Navy secrets and violating visa regulations of the US.

