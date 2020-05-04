Dresden Mayor congratulates Shiraz Day

Despite the fact that I know the "meaning of coronavirus outbreak for us, I hope you can celebrate this important day" in this difficult time and with no tourist, Hilbert wrote in his message.

"I hope that the citizens" and the civil management of Shiraz will have more power and motivation, he added.

He wished for overcoming the crisis soon and returning to normal life.

Shiraz and Dresden signed MoU three years ago.

Since then both sides have established technical cooperation in civil management, transportation, and civil services.

Every year on May 5 (15 Ordibehesht), people of Shiraz celebrate its national day.

The reason behind such a celebration is the beauty of Shiraz at this moment.

