Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 4

- Iran to reopen mosques in low-risk areas as virus deaths drop to lowest in 55 days

President Hassan Rouhani said mosques would reopen across large parts of the country Monday, as officials reported a drop in the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus.

- Iran warns nuclear deal will ‘die forever’ if arms ban extended

Iran's top security official Sunday warned that the 2015 nuclear deal will “die forever” if Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the accord is circumvented and a UN arms ban on Tehran is renewed.

- Iran slams attempts to destabilize Iraq

Iran on Sunday condemned attempts to destabilize Iraq after Daesh terrorists mounted a coordinated deadly assault in two Iraqi cities.

- Iran reopens mosques in low-risk areas

Mosques in 132 Iranian cities in areas categorized as ‘white zones’, or low-risk areas, reopen, President Hassan Rouhani has said.

- Mossad behind German blacklisting of Hezbollah: Israeli TV

The Zionist regime’s Mossad spy agency has reportedly been behind Germany’s recent decision to blacklist Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah.

- Iranian woman karateka grabs bronze medal at Online IFK World Kata Championship

Iranian female karate fighter Touran Forotan Mahini has won the bronze medal of IFK World Kata Championship which is being held online this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

- Iran National Team first match in October

Dato Windsor John, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) General Secretary, has announced that the proposed time for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Asia is October and November.

- Iran’s art galleries resume activities as coronavirus curbs eased

Art galleries across Iran have been allowed to resume activities since April 20 after an over two-month closure due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Visual Arts Office director Hadi Mozaffari has said.

- ‘U.S. attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran to reach nowhere’

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that the United States’ attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran will reach nowhere.

- Tehran Stock Exchange powers ahead

Stock market indicators climbed sharply again on Sunday as fresh liquidity fuels the relentless rallies despite serious concerns the market could crash.

- Update on Iran's border crossings amid coronavirus outbreak

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Rouhollah Latifi has given the latest account of Iran's commercial exchanges through border crossings with neighboring countries, as the outbreak of the new coronavirus restricted the flow of goods through land borders.

- Schools, mosques to reopen in viral ‘white’ zones

In line with its plan to gradually ease lockdown measures, Iran’s COVID-19 taskforce said schools and mosques are set to resume operations in counties with low risks of coronavirus transmission.

