Afghanistan urges Iran to lift visa restrictions in pandemic era

A statement by the Afghan Ministry of Immigration, which was released on Sunday expressed concern about report of deaths of Afghan nationals in the current of cross-border illegal trip to Iran.

Iran cites the emergency occasion of the pandemic era for visa refusal in line with the health protocols.

The Afghan Ministry said that it expects the Iranian diplomatic officials to remove all causes of illegal cross-border trips.

The statement further noted that Iran and Afghanistan should create a practical solution to prevent the illegal travel of Afghan citizens across the border between the two countries.

The statement was issued at a time when Iran declared start of consular services to Afghans several weeks ago, noting that consular services and visa issuance via air will be resumed.

Yesterday, Afghan media alleged that about 57 Afghan refugees attempting to enter Iran illegally had been forced to go through Harirod River by Iranian border guards, killing 23 people.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected loss of life on Iranian border with Afghanistan.

Iran and Afghanistan share more than 800 kilometers of borders, which is used by drug traffickers to enter Iran to transport drugs, and Afghan migrants sometimes enter it illegally.

