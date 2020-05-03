Iranian JWENT Journal admitted to Scopus Index

Scopus is Elsevier’s abstract and citation database launched in 2004. Scopus covers nearly 36,377 titles from approximately 11,678 publishers, of which 34,346 are peer-reviewed journals in top-level subject fields: life sciences, social sciences, physical sciences and health sciences.

According to a report by the Special Staff for the Development of Nanotechnology on Sunday, the Journal of Water and Environmental Nanotechnology (JWENT), will be published as a quarterly under the editorship of Mohsen Jahanshahi and the director in charge of Arbabi in the field of water and environment.

Prominent members of the journal's editorial board are prominent international professors and researchers in various fields of nanotechnology, water and technology nanoscience from world-class universities, including Miriam Balaban, editor of Desalination and Water Treatment, and Bart Van Der Bruggen, editor of Separation and Purification Journal and other prominent researchers noted that they are members of the editorial boards of prestigious journals of the world and important scientific centers and are collaborating with the journal.

So far, the journal has published four volumes and 16 issues of original articles and reviews on the application of nanotechnology in water and environment, nano-sensory technology, nanomedicine and nanotechnology, nanomaterial mutants, nanotechnology in healthcare and other areas related to the journal's goals.

