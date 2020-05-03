84-year old Iranian woman defeats coronavirus

Bahram Choopan, the head of Moffateh Hospital in Varamin, told IRNA that the old woman fully recovered and left the medical center.

Choopan said that she was brought to the hospital on April 9 and was discharged from the hospital on May 3.

Earlier today, a 90-year-old woman from western Iran has defeated coronavirus (COVID-19) after three weeks of resistance to the deadly virus, doctors said on Sunday.

The senior citizen who lives in Iran’s Ilam Province was discharged from Mostafa Khomeini hospital.

Earlier, a 106-year-old patient from Qom, a 98-year-old lady from Mashad, a 97-year-old woman from Qom, an 89-year-old woman from Dezful as well as an 85-year-old woman from north of Iran have overcome the disease.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that some 47 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and that 78,422 people out of a total of 97,424 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while unfortunately total number of deaths reached 6,203.

Jahanpour said that 976 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 47 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish