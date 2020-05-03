Iranian publications to partake in Italian book fair

Coronavirus breakout has canceled or postponed several cultural events, but the organizers of 2020 Bologna Children's Book Fair have decided to stick with the date and hold the book fair online on May 4-7.

the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults is going to participate in the event with 16 books and the English catalog of 412 printed works.

On April 11, IRNA learned that “TUTI” of Iran's Fatemi Publishing Company has been nominated for Best Children's Publishers of the Year in Italy's 2020 Bologna Children's Book Fair.

TUTI is on the final list of Bologna Children's Book Fair and will compete with China, Japan and South Korea to achieve the 2020 prize of the Best Children's Publishers of the Year from Asia.

This is the first time that an Iranian publisher is placed on the final list of Bologna Best Children's Publishers of the Year which is a reputable and professional event across the globe.

Winning the prize from Bologna Book Fair will be an opportunity for publishers to introduce their books with innovative content.

