Iranian female karateka grabs bronze medal at online IFK World Kata Championship

The competitions are being held with participation of 398 karate fighters from 53 different countries.
Another female world Kata competition is due to be held online next month.
9341**1416
Zanjan, May 3, IRNA – Iranian female karate fighter Touran Karate fighter has won the bronze medal of IFK World Kata Championship which is being held online this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
