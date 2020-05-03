Iran condemns any move to disrupt Iraqi stability

Abbas Mousavi said Iran condemns any move that disrupts stability and peace in Iraq.

Mousavi expressed condolences to the government and people of Iraq and hoped that the country will sooner get rid of the feeble remnants of the terrorist group that was originally made and supported with the help of certain governments.

He added that as history proves the blood of those who are killed in the path of Allah does not go wasted. The blood of those that help the honor of Islam, justice and righteousness will be rewarded.

