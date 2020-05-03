Trump is very wrong about Iran: FM spox

Mousavi made the remarks on a TV news line show last night.

He said that Trump is suffering from weakness as narcissism and disobedience to expert opinions taking instinctive and quick decisions.

He said that extremist and deviant views are everywhere, but we should not pay attention to the margins; we have independent and humble foreign relations and that the Islamic Republic of Iran is proud of being an independent country.

"The principle of Iran's foreign policy is to act on independent relations."

The view of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to look at and act in line with the national interests.

"We helped China a little bit earlier when the epidemic emerged in China and we sold some goods; our people expressed their sympathy with the Chinese people in the early stage of coronavirus epidemic in China. The people made a video about the humanitarian crisis in China and the Chinese responded to us when coronavirus emerged in Iran," Mousavi added.

He said that Iran is not indifferent toward persecution of other nations by the US administration, adding, "We are reacting to the level of friendship or animosity of countries.

Asked to comment about the US activities in the airspace, he said that the US is really looking to pollute the space for covetous agenda.

