Rouhani outlines safety protocols from social distancing to smart reopening

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani gave guidelines for reopening of the businesses in the country during several sessions in the past week, the most important points of which are as follows.

Rouhani said last week that the country must be divided into new regions in terms of the level of coronavirus contamination.

He ordered Health Ministry to study the situation in every city and categorize it as white, yellow or red based on the number of new cases and hospitalization ratio, so that the government can decide whether to reopen high-risk businesses and religious places.

Rouhani instructed Health Ministry to announce the situation in every city and region besides the daily announcement of new cases and deaths.

In a meeting on Wednesday last week, Rouhani said that the heaviest burden in fighting the coronavirus is on Health Ministry, physicians, nurses and health workers, while the greatest assistance can be done by people by observing the health protocols.

He underlined that figures show that Iran gained a considerable success compared to other countries in fighting the virus, adding that the achievement is due to good performance by government agencies, non-governmental public sector, armed forces and the people.

On the World Workers' Day, the President praised workers and thanked them for their hard work during the days of outbreak to meet the demands of the nation.

He warned the coronavirus 'may remain with us for a while' and said that the nation should prepare for resuming activities in different sections observing the protocols to ensure safety.

He cautioned that the country must be self-sufficient as providing food and emergency supplies at the current difficult situation because other countries abstain from exporting food and medical equipment.

In an event on Thursday last week, Rouhani expressed pleasure with the recent gains realized in Iran's stock market despite the coronavirus pandemic and hoped that the gains would continue by offering of "Justice Shares" in the market.

In a meeting with chancellors of universities on Tuesday last week, the President stressed that Iran had a successful performance in dealing with the outbreak under severe conditions caused by cruel sanctions imposed by the United States.

He asked the scientific community to help the government and people in the current circumstances by offering their scientific achievements.

Iran's chief executive said in another occasion that foreign media were angry when they saw Iran overcoming the virus, since they couldn't even imagine that a nation under harsh sanctions for two years could resist to this situation.

He said that in conversation with some presidents said that they were astonished when heard that Iran has enough capacity to produce disinfectants and that Iran can export excessive production, adding that the nation would be able to export other health equipment like coronavirus test kits in the near future.

Meanwhile, celebrating the Persian Gulf National Day on April 29, Rouhani warned Americans that they must know the true name for the waterway and stop conspiring against Iran.

