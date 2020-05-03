Barnes Film Festival to screen Iranian animation

According to its official website, “Barnes Film Festival, founded in 2016 by Sam Cullis, is now preparing for its fifth film festival, which takes place in Barnes in June 2020.”

“The festival showcases filmmaking talent from across the UK together with award-winning films from around the world.”

“Barnes Film Festival celebrates diversity, passion and creativity, and connects all filmmakers – and anybody interested in film – with industry professionals.”

Iranian Animation had earlier participated in the 100-Second Film Festival and some other domestic events.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish