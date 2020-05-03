JCPOA to die forever if expiry of arms embargo not observed: Senior official

Writing on his official Twitter account, Shamkhani said that any continuation of arms embargo on Iran will be bypassing UNSCR 2231.

He noted that the virus of sanctions is the White House’s tool for continuation of its falling hegemony.

“At which side Europe is standing? Is it going to maintain dignity and strengthen multilateralism or it wants to accept humiliation and help unilateralism?” the official asked.

Lifting arms embargo on Iran from October 2020 have been enshrined by the JCPOA took effect from January 2015.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has recently claimed that the US is still a participant to UNSC Resolution 2231 and can request an extension of Iran’s arms embargo based on the Article 11 of the Resolution.

With its unilateral exit from Iran nuclear deal two years ago, the United States violated its commitments under the 2015 multilateral accord and a subsequent UNSC Resolution 2231 as well.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have stressed that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. The reiterate that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

