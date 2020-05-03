Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 3

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif: ‘United States of Arms’ apparently so worried about Iran

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday said while the United States has been the top military spender and arms seller in the world, its Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is worried about Iran.

- Baqeri: Iran ready to share experience against COVID-19 with regional states

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri expressed Iranian Armed Forces’ readiness to exchange their experiences with regional countries in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

- Lowest virus infections in Iran since March 10: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry said Saturday there was a "clear drop" in the number of new coronavirus infections as it reported 802 fresh cases, the lowest daily count since March 10.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- With virus come gun-toting militias in U.S.

Gun-carrying protesters have been a common sight at some demonstrations calling for coronavirus-related restrictions to be lifted. But an armed militia’s involvement in an angry protest in the Michigan statehouse Thursday marked an escalation that drew condemnation and shone a spotlight on the practice of bringing weapons to protest.

- Daesh kills 11 Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters in Iraq

Eleven members of the Hashd al-Sha’abi popular fighters are killed in an attack by Daesh terrorists in Salahudin province in north of Baghdad, a provincial police source says.

- Iran’s Hadipour ranks 6th in World Taekwondo ranking

The head of the Taekwondo Committee of Gilan province Mohsen Setorgi has said that Iranian taekwondo player Armin Hadipour ranked sixth in his weight category in the world.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Abdolhossein Zarrinkub’s “The Dawn of Islam” published in Italy

An Italian translation of “The Dawn of Islam” by the prominent scholar of Iranian literature Abdolhossein Zarinkub has been published in Italy.

- It’s time to support Skocic: Jahanbakhsh

Alireza Jahanbakhsh says that they must support Dragan Skocic since Iran national football team is in sensitive situation.

- Chomsky: Maintaining sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus is ‘sheer sadism’

Renowned American scholar Noam Chomsky has said it is “sheer sadism” that that the United States maintains sanctions on Iran during the coronavirus pandemic.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks at all-time high

Symbol tickers of all companies listed on the Tehran Stock Exchange and Iran Fara Bourse (the junior equity market) were in the green Saturday amid renewed rush to buy shares.

- Corona closes 2,200 eco-lodges

The coronavirus has closed the doors of 2,200 eco-lodges across the country, making at least 22,000 people redundant without any source of income for the past two months. They are now seeking government aid to weather the storm of unemployment and recession.

- 32% rise in Iran's cement, clinker exports

More than 17.5 million tons of cement and clinker were exported from Iran in the last fiscal year (March 2019-20), registering a 32% growth compared with the previous year, according to the head of Cement Employers Association.

