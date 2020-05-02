May 2, 2020, 10:58 PM
Iran's envoy sympathizes with families of Hashd Al-Shaabi martyrs

Baghdad, May 2, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi on Saturday condemned crimes committed by Daesh (the ISIS) in the capital on Friday night and expressed sympathy with families of Hashd Al-Shaabi (Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units) martyrs.

Masjedi tweeted late on Saturday that once again Daesh terrorists committed crimes and martyred a number of dear Iraqi sons.  

"Condemning the terrorist barbaric crimes, I express sympathy with the Iraqi nation and government, especially families of the honorable martyrs," he said.

At least 10 Hashd al-Shaabi members were killed Saturday in a terror attack by the Daesh/ISIS terror group in Iraq.

The terror group attacked Salahuddin province’s Mikeishifa and Balad regions, according to Hashd al-Shaabi, who said the injured were sent to local hospitals.

A predominantly Shia fighting force, Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi was formed in 2014 to fight the terror group.

