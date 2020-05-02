Independent Iraq needs nobody's interference, Iran's envoy says

He made the remarks in a tweet late on Saturday in reaction to the recent anti-Iran statements by US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker.

The US official once again has accused Iran of interfering in Iraq's internal affairs, Masjedi said, noting that Iraq is an independent country and needs nobody's intervention.

"Instead of lying, it is better for the US to put an end to its policies based on threats, sanctions, and terrorism," he reiterated.

During a recent interview with Al-Arabiya Network, David Schenker made strange claims about Iran, including that the US does not want Iraq to be a country dependent on Iran and most of the Iraqis want the same thing.

Such claims are made at a time when the Iraqi officials have on several occasions confessed that Iran in no way interferes in its affairs and rushed many times to its help under sensitive conditions.

