University of Tehran produces coronavirus diagnosis kit

University of Tehran announced on Saturday that Livogen Pharmaceutical Company has managed to devise and produce coronavirus diagnostic kits with PRC method.

The kits have been handed over to Pasteur Institute of Iran to go through the final tests.

The new kit is designed to analyze three genes of the virus in one tube at the same time. Previous ones analyzed one or two genes.

Livogen Pharmed as a knowledge enterprise in the field of biotechnology was founded in 2004. A team of motivated and highly skilled scientists along with the modern facilities and qualiﬁed infrastructure shape this company as the unique organization in Iran. Livogen Pharmed tries to deliver high quality products, offers a wide range of off-the-shell and customized assays and accelerates the novel ideas to enter the market, the company’s official website reads.

