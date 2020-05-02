Envoy: US JCPOA attempts lack legal grounds

“The U.S. attempts to establish itself as “JCPoA participant” have no legal grounds. Para 10, UNSC Res 2231 is a reflection of para 1.2 Annex IV of the JCPOA which enumerates “JCPOA participants”, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in the official Twitter account of the Permanent Mission of Iran to UN-Vienna.

“Trump ended The U.S. participation in JCPOA issuing a Presidential Memoranda on May 8, 2018: "... and I am today making good on my pledge to end the participation of the United States in the JCPOA," he added.

“The U.S. has also ended its participation in practice, it has not participated in the meetings within the framework of the JCPoA since its unilateral withdrawal from the Deal,” Iranian diplomat noted.

“It has also violated all its commitments as a JCPoA participant and has spared no efforts to destroy it through re-imposition of sanctions and threatening others to be punished in case of trade with Iran.”

Earlier, Head of Iranian President's Office Mahmoud Vaezi described enmity with JCPOA as the most obvious anti-Iran characteristic in the region and world, saying that the US government even with its maximum pressure campaign has failed vis-a-vis JCPOA's internal strength.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message derided US bid to come back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action despite its withdrawal from the nuclear deal two years ago.

Zarif said that the US resorted to such an approach to cover up abject failure.

