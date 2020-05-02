Official: Sistan and Baluchestan border market reopens

Speaking to IRNA, Roohollah Latifi said this common border with Pakistan started work and will be active on even days.

He added that based on Islamabad's decision, Iranian export products which are mostly foodstuff will be transported to Pakistan through this border.

Latifi noted that 20 big trucks and 50 small trucks are permitted to transfer goods every day.

He went on to say that the common border with Turkmenistan is still closed, but all limitations have been lifted for Iranian trucks to transit goods to Uzbekistan.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish