Official: COVID19 kills 65 more in Iran

Tehran, May 2, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 77,350 people out of a total of 96,448 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while 6,156 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 802 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 65 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,787 cases are in critical condition.

He went on to say that 484,541 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

