COVID-19 daily infection rate reduces to 2.96% in Iran: Official

He said that the rate reduced from 4.72 to 2.96 globally in the 10-day period.

The total COVID-19 cases grew from 82,211 to 93,657 patients over the past ten days which shows an average daily growth rate of 1.3%, Dehqani said.

This is while the daily growth rate of infections to the disease used to be 2.45 in the preceding 10 days, he added.

Iran is the second world country after china in which a higher number of COVID-19 patients are successfully recovering from the disease, he said, adding that the number of patients recovering from COVID-19 has increased from 69.37% to 80.02%.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish