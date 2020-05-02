Top Comdr: Iran ready to share anti-COVID19 experiences with regional countries

In his messages to the top military officials in Iraq, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria and Lebanon, Baqeri referred to Iran's successes in fighting coronavirus and also armed forces' role in conducting operation for fighting the deadly virus.

He stressed that improper and unwise confrontation will cause increase in speed of the outbreak and will endanger people’s health.

Iran’s successful performance in controlling the virus can pave the way for other Islamic nations, neighbors and friends.

Earlier, Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces Abolfazl Shekarchi said armed forces have allocated 4,200 hospital beds out of a total 6,000 to COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Iran's Army made its medical equipment available for the fight against coronavirus pandemic using the latest world technologies.

He underlined that the equipment supplied by the Army to contain the pandemic was manufactured in line with the latest world technologies.

Defense Minister also said that the armed forces play an important role in combating the virus because they offer both mental support and medical supplies.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing down schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

