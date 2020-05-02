Opening Rimdan border point to help flourish regional economies: official

Ebrahim Javshiri told IRNA that Rimdan Border point, close to Chabahar, is the closest passage to Pakistan. It is only 650 kilometers away from Karachi, Pakistan's biggest port. Rimdan has been chosen for transporting people and goods between Iran and Pakistan.

Javshiri said that lack of security in Pakistan’s Baluchistan has made Afghanistan interested to use do its trade from Rimdan, which can change into an economic hub.

On the other hand, Pakistan is planning to join Gwadar Port to Rimdan both to get connected to Iran’s railroads and to have trade with Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

It is predicted that about one million passengers will commute and 200,000 tons of goods will be transported through the border point, which will provide 400,000 people on both sides of the border point with employment and a better economy.

