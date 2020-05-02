Iran's drugs production up 23%

Based on the statistics, Iran has also produced 231,700 tons of tires (4% rise), 1,100,000 tons of paper (7.4% rise), 519,400 tons of cartons (0.6% rise), 698,000 cubic meters of chipboard (12.2% rise) and 1,216,900 cubic meters of fiber (1.4% rise).

During the same period, Iranian factories produced 36,600 tons of pesticides which had experienced 37.2% growth.

Meanwhile, the production of leather and footwear with a 0.9% rise reached 49 million square feet and 139.3 million pairs, respectively.

