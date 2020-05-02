May 2, 2020, 10:55 AM
Iran's drugs production up 23%

Tehran, May 2, IRNA – Iran has produced 48.2 billion human drugs during the last Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020) and the figure experienced 23.7 percent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year, according to Iranian Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry statistics.

Based on the statistics, Iran has also produced 231,700 tons of tires (4% rise), 1,100,000 tons of paper (7.4% rise), 519,400 tons of cartons (0.6% rise), 698,000 cubic meters of chipboard (12.2% rise) and 1,216,900 cubic meters of fiber (1.4% rise).

During the same period, Iranian factories produced 36,600 tons of pesticides which had experienced 37.2% growth.

Meanwhile, the production of leather and footwear with a 0.9% rise reached 49 million square feet and 139.3 million pairs, respectively.

