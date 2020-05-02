Russian diplomat criticizes US’ silence on its UNSCR 2231 commitments

“US officials claim that US retains the rights under the UNSC resolution 2231,” Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

“No single word about the US obligations which come together with rights,” he added.

“In particular, what about refraining from 'actions that undermine implementation of commitments under #JCPOA' (paragraph 2 of res.2231)?," he noted.

Earlier, Ulyanov said the country which officially ceased its participation in the Iran deal cannot remain its participant by definition.

After signing the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), these sanctions were supposed to be lifted on October 18, 2020, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified the peaceful nature of Iran nuclear program.

Resolution 2231 retains the arms embargo on Iran for five years after implementation and the sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program for eight years.

It also establishes a complete arms embargo on Iran, banning the sale of “battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, large-caliber artillery systems, combat aircraft, attack helicopters, warships, missiles or missile systems” to Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish