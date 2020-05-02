Tremor jolts southern province of Iran

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 00:58 a.m. local time.

Speaking to IRNA, Head of Kerman Crisis Management Committee, Majid Saeedi stated that the quake left no casualties or damages to the properties.

No reports have yet been received with regard to casualties of today's quake.

Previously, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale had shaken the city of Faryab on March 27, 2020.

Iran sits on major faultlines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish