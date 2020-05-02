Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 2

** IRAN DAILY

- EU: US no participating member to Iran nuclear deal

The European Union foreign policy chief said the United States is no longer a party to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers, pointing to the limitations that Washington is facing in its avowed bid to extend an arms embargo under the deal against Tehran that is going to expire in October.

- Iran: Germany to face consequences over Hezbollah ban

Iran slammed Germany's ban on the activities of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement on its soil, saying it would face consequences for its decision to give in to Israeli and US pressure.

- Iran denounces UK for arms export to Saudi Arabia

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi denounced Britain for massive arms export to Saudi Arabia which its atrocities in Yemen have pushed the neighboring Arab country on the brink of the worst humanitarian crisis.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Germany takes capitulation to next level

Iran has slammed Germany’s blacklisting of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, saying it would face consequences for its decision to give in to Israeli and U.S. pressure.

- Palestine welcomes ICC report on jurisdiction

Palestine has welcomed the position of the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, to probe the Zionist regime’s war crimes in the occupied territories, which falls within its jurisdiction.

- PSG awarded French title after season ends early champions

The French Professional Football League (LFP) on Thursday announced the official end of the current season of domestic leagues with Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain being crowned the champions for the third consecutive year.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian association announces nominees for 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award

The Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth has announced its nominees for the 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, a prestigious Swedish honor to promote children's and youth's literature in the world.

- Berruto: Olympics medal achievable for Iran

Ex-Italy volleyball coach Mauro Berruto believes that Iran National Team has a chance of winning an Olympic Games medal depending on how they prepare for the Games.

- Iran censures Germany for blacklisting Hezbollah

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the German government’s action in blacklisting the Lebanese Hezbollah, saying the move is in line with the objectives of the Zionist regime of Israel and the United States.

**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- MRC finds faults with gov’t divestiture plans

In a report appraising government plans to divest its shares in state-run companies, the Majlis Research Center says it needs more in-depth studies and the plan should be suspended, for now.

- Iran: Passenger, cargo air transport halved after corona outbreak

A total of 1.66 million passengers and 17,268 tons of cargos were transported by air in Iran during the 12th month of last Iranian year (Feb. 20-March 19) to register a 54% and 52% year-on-year decline respectively.

- Iran: Gasoline consumption surges

Demand for gasoline soared by 114% in the past few days as the government started easing coronavirus lockdowns, head of Iran Gas Station Owners Union said.

