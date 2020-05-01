President urges Health Ministry to devise guidelines for reopening crowded businesses, centers

National Coronavirus Taskforce, chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, announced in mid-April that medium-risk businesses such as stores can resume operations if they respect health protocols devised by the Health Ministry.

But high-risk businesses including sports clubs still remain closed waiting for an order by the coronavirus taskforce to resume operations.

In a telephone conversation with Saeed Namaki late on Friday, Rouhani received a report on the latest developments on the disease across the country and stressed the need for providing timely, accurate and comprehensive information to the people regarding the indicators for determining the white, yellow and red status for cities and provinces in terms of the spread of coronavirus.

In another phone call with Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh, Rouhani called for active presence of oil and petrochemical companies in bourse.

Zangeneh, for his part, briefed Rouhani on the situation of global oil market and upcoming developments of oil market.

Meanwhile, Rouhani appreciated governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati for his efforts in the difficult international situation to meet the essential foreign exchange needs of the country according to the government's instructions.

Hemmati also briefed Rouhani on the bank's efforts to return export currencies and how to use various resources available to the bank to provide basic and essential goods to the public.

