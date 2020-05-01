Iran: US after putting new barriers in Venezuela

Mousavi rejected claims made by the US officials concerning Venezuela affairs, and said that such baseless allegations have been made in line with putting more pressures on the Venezuelan government and disturbing Iran-Venezuela trade ties.

The US Administration which has been defeated in implementing its policies in Venezuela namely in imposing economic sanctions, promoting military threat and recently formation of a transitional government due to Venezuelan people and government’s resistance, is now trying to put barriers for Venezuelan government with regard to reconstructing its refineries and making oil byproducts like gas for which they have shortage.

French media quoted US envoy for Venezuela affairs Elliott Abrams claiming that Venezuela pays for Iran oil services in gold.

"Those planes that are coming in from Iran that are bringing things for the oil industry are returning with the payments for those things: gold,” the diplomat added.

