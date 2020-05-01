May 1, 2020, 3:14 PM
Supreme Leader: Great work of teachers is to develop talents for transcendent values

Tehran, May 1, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message congratulating all teachers in schools, universities and seminaries on Teacher's Day, highlighted the great work and jihad of teachers to flourish the talents of children and adolescents in the path of Islamic and revolutionary values ​​with the aim of creating a just, idealistic and religious society.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei noted that a young generation that is being raised in this direction is a great asset that no other valuable phenomenon is equal to it.

In this message, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution called the great work and jihad of teachers the flourishing of the talents of children and adolescents in the path of revolutionary and Islamic values and extended his congratulations on Teacher's Day to all teachers in schools, universities and seminaries who nurture the thoughts and knowledge of the children and youth of the country in schools, universities and seminaries.

