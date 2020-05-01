Level of Lake Urmia on rise

Farhad Sarkhosh, in an interview with IRNA on Friday, said that the volume of water in the lake has reached over 5.6 billion cubic meters, adding that this volume is 500 million cubic meters more than that of the last Iranian year (ended March 19, 2020).

Comparing the area of ​​the lake with the same time last year, he underlined that the area of ​​the lake has increased by 113 square kilometers based on the latest monitoring and compared to last year, and has reached 3,193 square kilometers.

Sarkhosh announced that important water transfer projects to Lake Urmia will be put into operation this year gradually, saying that the water transfer tunnel from the south of West Azarbaijan is enjoying currently 89% physical progress and this project was put into operation in January and the water of the Zab River reaches the lake bed.

Also, the director of the Iran Wetlands Protection Project announced the continuation of the Japanese government's cooperation with Iran for the seventh consecutive year in the catchment area of ​​Lake Urmia.

