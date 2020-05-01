Iran calls for immediate release of detained Iranian scientist in US prison

Iran is concerned about the health of all Iranians held captive in the US prisons; he said, adding, "The immediate release of Sirous Asgari can put an end to concerns about the health of the professor."

Iran is so much concerned about the scientist who had contracted COVID-19, he stated adding that the country is pursuing the release of the professor from the relevant authorities.

The Iranian scientist has been arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and has not been freed despite being exonerated in a US sanctions trial and is in the US custody.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on his Twitter account accused the United States of taking several Iranian scientists hostage at the time of COVID-19 disease and refusing to grant them medical leave even during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Even when its OWN courts reject the absurd charges the US even refuses medical furlough—amid #covid19—for innocent men jailed in horrific facilities. Release our men,” he added.

