Medical official stresses focusing on effective scientific research to fight against COVID-19

The scientific council meeting of Masih Daneshvari Hospital was held on Thursday, April 30, with the presence of doctors, specialists and officials of different departments of the center, chaired by Dr. Velayati.

In this meeting, which focused on the issues related to coronavirus and the review of measures taken to contain the deadly virus, Velayati highlighted the need to pay maximum attention to providing services to coronavirus patients and noted that in the field of research and science, based on what has been approved in various meetings, more effective measures and steps should be taken to achieve more appropriate solutions in the treatment of coronavirus, and the experts in this field have made great efforts and showed seriousness, and "we hope for achieving practical results in order to improve and eliminate this virus from Iran and the world".

The head of Masih Daneshvari Hospital provided information about plasma therapy and the results while emphasizing on paying more attention to providing services to COVID-19 patients.

In the meeting, which was attended by Deputy Minister of Health Esmaeil Aidani, and some other professors, physicians and specialists, a report which presented with the focus on the results of measures taken to combat corona, as well as meeting needs, including forming a specialized national team in the field of treatment, and other related issues were discussed.

