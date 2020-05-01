Iran arm’s embargo can’t be prolonged despite US efforts, Russia says

The issue of sending weapons and ammunition to the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as arms exports from Iran, had been resolved during the approval of the Security Council Resolution 2231," Ryabkov said.

"For us, the case of the existing ban on arms deliveries to and from Iran was closed with the adoption of Resolution 2231. The embargo regime expires in October this year", Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated.

“The US would be better off ensuring the full and comprehensive implementation of the provisions of this resolution, and return to full compliance with the JCPOA”, the Russian deputy foreign minister added.

He reiterated that all countries must comply with Resolution 2231 without any violations or deviations, adding, "The United States not only prevents other countries from the implementation of this resolution, but also threatens them with sanctions and various restrictive measures."

He went on to say that this behavior of the United States is another example of the policy of imposing pressure. "In recent years, US foreign policy instruments have been limited to sanctions, and there has been no readiness to negotiate and resolve issues behind the negotiating table.”

Russia's deputy foreign minister further said that the United States is unfortunately not just taking selective action.

"We are clearly concerned about the signs of this kind of action by the United States," he added.



Ryabkov, meantime, said that the United States is not only preventing the implementation of this resolution by other countries but is also threatening them with sanctions and various restrictive measures.

UN Resolution 2231 adopted back in 2015 alongside the Iran nuclear deal, prohibited the sale of conventional weapons to the Islamic Republic until October 18, 2020 and separately the sale of missiles until 2023. However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated yesterday that Washington is trying to do anything in its power to extend the ban beyond October 2020.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish