Iran receives Spain's medicine cargo

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Friday, Sadeq Namdar noted that the cargo weighing 7.43 tons was sent from Spain and it has now arrived in the capital of Tehran.

Namdar went on to say that this cargo entered the country through the" Sarisso "border market in Mako, with the agreement of the border managers of Iran and Turkey, after it was not possible to import it through the Bazargan border which will be given to the medical departments.

The official added that after accepting, delivering, and performing customs procedures, this cargo was dispatched to Shahriar Customs of Tehran.

Namdar said the cargo was being transported in two trucks and 45 pallets, noting in these trucks contain 7,430 kilograms of medicinal items, including the Noradrenaline ampoule, used to treat hypertension and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and Linezolid is used for skin infections originated from Spain.

The director-general of Bazargan customs stated that the value of these sent medical items is 495,840 euros.

According to Namdar, the first shipment of medicines purchased from Germany entered the country through the Sarisso market a month ago weighing 26 tons.

