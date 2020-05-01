Hezbollah is legitimate part of Lebanese gov't: Iran's FM spox

In reaction to the German government's move to accuse Hezbollah of promoting armed struggle with terrorist tools, the Iranian top diplomat stated that the Zionist regime and the Americans are adopting stances considering the goals of the propaganda machine and regardless of the realities of the West Asian region.

Hezbollah has always played a leading role in the political stabilization in the country, which has the broad support of the people in Lebanon as well as the region, he added.

The government's decision has been taken in complete recklessness against a force that has played a key role in the battle against Daesh (ISIS) in the region, he pointed out.

Germany must be held accountable for the negative consequences of its decision, he further noted.

